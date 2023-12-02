Two streaking squads hit the court when the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) host the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Falcons, who have won four in a row.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: FOX Sports Networks

Iowa vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison

The Falcons average 5.2 more points per game (70.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (65.1).

When it scores more than 65.1 points, Bowling Green is 4-0.

Iowa's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.

The Hawkeyes put up 90.3 points per game, 23.5 more points than the 66.8 the Falcons allow.

Iowa has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.

When Bowling Green allows fewer than 90.3 points, it is 5-1.

The Hawkeyes are making 51.0% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons concede to opponents (40.0%).

The Falcons' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is 7.7 higher than the Hawkeyes have conceded.

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)

29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90) Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Schedule