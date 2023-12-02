How to Watch the Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) take a four-game win streak into a home contest with the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 1:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: FOXsports.com
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Iowa vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison
- The Falcons put up 5.2 more points per game (70.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (65.1).
- Bowling Green is 4-0 when it scores more than 65.1 points.
- Iowa's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes put up 23.5 more points per game (90.3) than the Falcons give up (66.8).
- Iowa is 7-0 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
- Bowling Green is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 90.3 points.
- This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 51.0% from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons concede.
- The Falcons shoot 45.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.
Iowa Leaders
- Lexi Fleming: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
- Paige Kohler: 10.8 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Amy Velasco: 13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)
- Erika Porter: 8.7 PTS, 61.0 FG%
- Olivia Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
Bowling Green Leaders
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 98-59
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|FGCU
|W 100-62
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Kansas State
|W 77-70
|Hertz Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mercer
|W 59-38
|Enmarket Arena
|11/23/2023
|Lehigh
|W 85-73
|Enmarket Arena
|11/27/2023
|Duquesne
|W 68-66
|Stroh Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/19/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Stroh Center
