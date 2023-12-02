In this season's Big Ten Championship Game, the Iowa Hawkeyes are overwhelming underdogs (+23.5) versus the Michigan Wolverines. Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The over/under in this contest is 35.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Iowa matchup in this article.

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Iowa Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-23.5) 35.5 -2500 +1100
FanDuel Michigan (-23.5) 34.5 -4000 +1400

Week 14 Odds

Iowa vs. Michigan Betting Trends

  • Iowa has put together a 5-5-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Michigan is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Wolverines have covered the spread twice when favored by 23.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Iowa 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

