The oddsmakers think the Big Ten Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes will be a blowout, with the Wolverines expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -22.5). The action kicks off at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on FOX from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. An over/under of 35.5 is set for the contest.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by allowing only 246.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 59th (394.5 yards per game). While Iowa's offense has been sputtering, ranking 10th-worst with 18.0 points per game, its defense ranks fourth-best with just 12.2 points surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Michigan vs Iowa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -22.5 -105 -115 35.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1000

Looking to place a bet on Iowa vs. Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Iowa Recent Performance

Offensively, the Hawkeyes are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 313.3 yards per game (-88-worst in college football). Defensively, however, they are conceding 223.7 (11th-best).

In their past three games, the Hawkeyes are scoring 16.7 points per game (-94-worst in college football) and conceding 7.7 per game (best).

In its past three games, Iowa has thrown for 161.3 yards per game (-70-worst in the nation), and allowed 165.7 through the air (60th).

The Hawkeyes are ninth-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (152.0), and third-best in rushing yards given up (58.0).

In their past three games, the Hawkeyes have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three games, Iowa has not hit the over once.

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa has a 5-5-1 record against the spread this year.

Two of Iowa's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (18.2%).

This season, Iowa has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

Iowa has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.

Bet on Iowa to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has 976 passing yards, or 81.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 48.3% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with six interceptions.

Leshon Williams has rushed for 779 yards on 155 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kaleb Johnson has been given 104 carries and totaled 415 yards with three touchdowns.

Erick All has totaled 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 299 (24.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has put up a 227-yard season so far. He's caught 26 passes on 64 targets.

Seth Anderson's 33 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown.

Joe Evans leads the team with 5.0 sacks, and also has 8.0 TFL and 40 tackles.

Jay Higgins, Iowa's tackle leader, has 127 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Sebastian Castro leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 50 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.