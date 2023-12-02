For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Marco Scandella a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

  • Scandella is yet to score through 21 games this season.
  • He has attempted three shots in three games against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
  • Scandella has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are giving up 67 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Scandella recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:46 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:00 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:10 Away W 3-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:20 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 2-1

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

