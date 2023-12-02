The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Alexandrov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Alexandrov stats and insights

Alexandrov is yet to score through six games this season.

He has taken one shot in three games against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Alexandrov has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 67 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.5 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Alexandrov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:40 Home W 6-4 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 3-1 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.