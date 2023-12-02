Nikola Vucevic and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be hitting the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Vucevic, in his last game (November 30 win against the Bucks), posted 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for Vucevic, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 16.1 15.4 Rebounds 10.5 10.1 9.4 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.7 PRA -- 29.4 28.5 PR -- 26.2 24.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Pelicans

Vucevic is responsible for attempting 16.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

Vucevic's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 102.0 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.5.

The Pelicans allow 112.7 points per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Pelicans are 20th in the NBA, allowing 44.6 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans concede 27.2 assists per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 30 14 10 0 2 0 1 11/9/2022 27 18 7 2 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.