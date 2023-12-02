How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Northern Iowa Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
- Northern Iowa has a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.2% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 233rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Aces rank 56th.
- The 73.4 points per game the Panthers record are eight more points than the Purple Aces allow (65.4).
- When Northern Iowa totals more than 65.4 points, it is 2-4.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Northern Iowa put up 4.9 more points per game (71.8) than it did in away games (66.9).
- The Panthers ceded 68.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.8).
- At home, Northern Iowa averaged 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8) than in away games (6.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to away from home (31.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 72-70
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Stanford
|W 73-51
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Belmont
|L 90-70
|McLeod Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Ford Center
|12/6/2023
|Richmond
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Toledo
|-
|Savage Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.