The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
  • Northern Iowa has a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.2% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 233rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Aces rank 56th.
  • The 73.4 points per game the Panthers record are eight more points than the Purple Aces allow (65.4).
  • When Northern Iowa totals more than 65.4 points, it is 2-4.

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Northern Iowa put up 4.9 more points per game (71.8) than it did in away games (66.9).
  • The Panthers ceded 68.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.8).
  • At home, Northern Iowa averaged 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8) than in away games (6.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to away from home (31.9%).

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Texas Tech L 72-70 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Stanford W 73-51 Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Belmont L 90-70 McLeod Center
12/2/2023 @ Evansville - Ford Center
12/6/2023 Richmond - McLeod Center
12/9/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena

