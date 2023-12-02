The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.

Northern Iowa has a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.2% from the field.

The Panthers are the 233rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Aces rank 56th.

The 73.4 points per game the Panthers record are eight more points than the Purple Aces allow (65.4).

When Northern Iowa totals more than 65.4 points, it is 2-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Northern Iowa put up 4.9 more points per game (71.8) than it did in away games (66.9).

The Panthers ceded 68.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.8).

At home, Northern Iowa averaged 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8) than in away games (6.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to away from home (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule