The Evansville Purple Aces (6-1, 0-1 MVC) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-5, 0-1 MVC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Evansville Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-3.5) 145.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-3.5) 145.5 -172 +140 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Iowa vs. Evansville Betting Trends

Northern Iowa has covered just once in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

Evansville has covered five times in six games with a spread this year.

In the Purple Aces' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

