Rudy Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 30, Gobert produced 15 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in a 101-90 win against the Jazz.

In this article, we look at Gobert's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.6 12.6 Rebounds 12.5 11.6 10.4 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 25.3 24.2 PR -- 24.2 23



Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Hornets

Gobert is responsible for attempting 9.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.0 per game.

Gobert's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.5.

Defensively, the Hornets are 26th in the league, giving up 122.1 points per contest.

The Hornets allow 44.8 rebounds per game, ranking 24th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are ranked 20th in the NBA, giving up 26.9 per game.

Rudy Gobert vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 30 17 10 0 0 3 1 11/25/2022 34 17 17 1 0 2 2

