The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center, will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Charlotte Hornets (6-11). This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Timberwolves vs Hornets Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by seven points per game with a +126 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.3 points per game (19th in the NBA) and allow 105.3 per contest (first in the league).

The Hornets put up 113.6 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 122.1 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a -144 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

These two teams rack up a combined 225.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 227.4 points per game combined, 5.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has put together a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte is 7-10-0 ATS this season.

Timberwolves and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1300 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

