One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on show when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Looking to place a bet on one of the best performers in this contest between the Chiefs and the Packers? See below for everything you need to know.

Sign up to bet on the Chiefs-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Isiah Pacheco Touchdown Odds

Pacheco Odds to Score First TD: +550

Pacheco Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

A.J. Dillon Touchdown Odds

Dillon Odds to Score First TD: +800

Dillon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +350

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Gray - - 13.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 69.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 259.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) - Skyy Moore - - 15.5 (-115) Isiah Pacheco - 63.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Rashee Rice - - 46.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 12.5 (-111) Justin Watson - - 29.5 (-106)

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Dillon - 49.5 (-113) 12.5 (-106) Jordan Love 219.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) - Christian Watson - - 40.5 (-106) Romeo Doubs - - 34.5 (-113) Tucker Kraft - - 26.5 (-106) Jayden Reed - - 42.5 (-113) Dontayvion Wicks - - 20.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.