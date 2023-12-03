The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) go on the road to square off against the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs rack up just 2.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Packers surrender (20.4).

The Chiefs collect 24.6 more yards per game (364.9) than the Packers allow per matchup (340.3).

This season, Kansas City runs for 28.7 fewer yards per game (106.5) than Green Bay allows per outing (135.2).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Chiefs Away Performance

On the road, the Chiefs score fewer points (21.4 per game) than overall (23.3). They also concede more (18 per game) than overall (16.5).

The Chiefs accumulate fewer yards on the road (353.4 per game) than they do overall (364.9), and allow more (306.8 per game) than overall (290).

On the road, the Chiefs accumulate fewer rushing yards (100.6 per game) than they do overall (106.5). But they also concede fewer rushing yards in away games (105.6) than overall (113.4).

On the road the Chiefs convert more third downs (45.9%) than overall (45.7%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (40.9%) than overall (37.1%).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Miami W 21-14 NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia L 21-17 ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas W 31-17 CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS 12/17/2023 at New England - FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS

