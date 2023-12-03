Sunday's game between the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a projected final score of 82-47 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Cyclones won their most recent outing 85-44 against St. Thomas on Wednesday.

Iowa State vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Iowa State vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 82, UNC Wilmington 47

Other Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Cyclones beat the Butler Bulldogs 82-55 on November 6.

The Cyclones have two losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Iowa State has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

The Cyclones have three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Iowa State 2023-24 Best Wins

82-55 at home over Butler (No. 136) on November 6

78-60 at home over Southern (No. 154) on November 20

85-44 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 240) on November 29

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Audi Crooks: 16 PTS, 69 FG%

16 PTS, 69 FG% Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Nyamer Diew: 11.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

11.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Hannah Belanger: 7.5 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (scoring 73.3 points per game to rank 90th in college basketball while allowing 65.5 per contest to rank 218th in college basketball) and have a +47 scoring differential overall.

