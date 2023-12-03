The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-4) take on the Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. UNC Wilmington Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks put up 7.8 fewer points per game (57.7) than the Cyclones allow (65.5).

UNC Wilmington is 2-0 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Iowa State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.7 points.

The Cyclones record 73.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 60.8 the Seahawks give up.

Iowa State has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 60.8 points.

When UNC Wilmington allows fewer than 73.3 points, it is 2-3.

The Cyclones are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Seahawks allow to opponents (39.3%).

The Seahawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Cyclones concede.

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 54.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Audi Crooks: 16 PTS, 69 FG%

16 PTS, 69 FG% Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Nyamer Diew: 11.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

11.2 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Hannah Belanger: 7.5 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

