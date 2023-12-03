Will Kadarius Toney cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Kadarius Toney score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Toney's stat line shows 22 catches for 139 yards and one score. He puts up 13.9 yards per game, and has been targeted on 30 occasions.

Toney, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0

