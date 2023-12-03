Kansas City Chiefs receiver Noah Gray has a tough matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), facing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 205.1 per game.

Gray has posted 244 yards (on 21 catches) with one TD this season. He's been targeted 28 times, resulting in 22.2 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gray and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gray vs. the Packers

Gray vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Packers surrender 205.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Packers have conceded 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks sixth in the NFL.

Watch Chiefs vs Packers on Fubo!

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gray with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gray Receiving Insights

Gray, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 11 games this year.

Gray has 6.7% of his team's target share (28 targets on 417 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 28 times, averaging 8.7 yards per target (33rd in NFL).

Gray has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.7% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.