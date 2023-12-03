Sunday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (5-1) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-5) at D.J. Sokol Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-57 and heavily favors Creighton to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Panthers enter this contest on the heels of an 84-65 loss to South Dakota on Wednesday.

Northern Iowa vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Northern Iowa vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Northern Iowa 57

Other MVC Predictions

Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis

On November 6 against the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 23) in our computer rankings, the Panthers captured their best win of the season, a 78-67 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Panthers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins, but also tied for the sixth-most losses.

Northern Iowa has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

Based on the RPI, the Bluejays have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Northern Iowa Leaders

Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Maya McDermott: 9.2 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

9.2 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Shateah Wetering: 7.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

7.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Emerson Green: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Kayba Laube: 8.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

The Panthers have been outscored by 13.5 points per game (posting 63.0 points per game, 236th in college basketball, while allowing 76.5 per contest, 336th in college basketball) and have a -81 scoring differential.

