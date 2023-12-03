Northern Iowa vs. Creighton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (5-1) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-5) at D.J. Sokol Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-57 and heavily favors Creighton to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Panthers enter this contest on the heels of an 84-65 loss to South Dakota on Wednesday.
Northern Iowa vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
Northern Iowa vs. Creighton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 78, Northern Iowa 57
Northern Iowa Schedule Analysis
- On November 6 against the Green Bay Phoenix, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 23) in our computer rankings, the Panthers captured their best win of the season, a 78-67 victory at home.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Panthers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins, but also tied for the sixth-most losses.
- Northern Iowa has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).
- Based on the RPI, the Bluejays have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
Northern Iowa Leaders
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Maya McDermott: 9.2 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Shateah Wetering: 7.5 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Emerson Green: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
- Kayba Laube: 8.2 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
Northern Iowa Performance Insights
- The Panthers have been outscored by 13.5 points per game (posting 63.0 points per game, 236th in college basketball, while allowing 76.5 per contest, 336th in college basketball) and have a -81 scoring differential.
