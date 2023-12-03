Will Rashee Rice Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rashee Rice was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Seeking Rice's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rice's season stats include 527 yards on 44 receptions (12.0 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus one carry for -3 yards. He has been targeted 56 times.
Rashee Rice Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Chiefs have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Skyy Moore (FP/knee): 20 Rec; 239 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Kadarius Toney (FP/ankle): 22 Rec; 139 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 13 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Rice 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|56
|44
|527
|356
|5
|12.0
Rice Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|3
|29
|1
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|7
|5
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|5
|3
|32
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|5
|4
|33
|1
|Week 6
|Broncos
|4
|4
|72
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|6
|5
|60
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|5
|4
|56
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|2
|2
|17
|1
|Week 11
|Eagles
|5
|4
|42
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|10
|8
|107
|1
