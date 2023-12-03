Skyy Moore was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). All of Moore's stats can be found on this page.

Entering Week 13, Moore has 20 receptions for 239 yards -- 12.0 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus three carries for 23 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 35 occasions.

Skyy Moore Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Chiefs have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Rashee Rice (FP/foot): 44 Rec; 527 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Kadarius Toney (FP/ankle): 22 Rec; 139 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Moore 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 20 239 107 1 12.0

Moore Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 2 15 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 1 8 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 33 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 1 4 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 34 0

