The Vegas Golden Knights (off a victory in their most recent game) and the St. Louis Blues (off a defeat) will meet on Monday at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 72 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 16th in the league.

With 67 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blues are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 23 8 15 23 18 16 56.3% Pavel Buchnevich 21 8 10 18 14 13 9.1% Jordan Kyrou 23 4 11 15 16 15 33.3% Brayden Schenn 23 8 6 14 19 18 50.5% Justin Faulk 23 0 11 11 9 14 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 58 total goals (only 2.3 per game) to rank second.

The Golden Knights score the eighth-most goals in the league (79 total, 3.2 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players