When the Vegas Golden Knights face the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena on Monday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Jack Eichel and Robert Thomas should be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Players to Watch

St. Louis' Thomas has totaled 15 assists and eight goals in 23 games. That's good for 23 points.

With 18 total points (0.8 per game), including eight goals and 10 assists through 21 contests, Pavel Buchnevich is key for St. Louis' offense.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 15 points, courtesy of four goals (seventh on team) and 11 assists (second).

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a .901 save percentage (34th in the league), with 200 total saves, while conceding 22 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has compiled a 5-4-0 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of Vegas' leading offensive players this season is Eichel, with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) and an average ice time of 20:15 per game.

William Karlsson has picked up 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.

Mark Stone has scored seven goals and added 14 assists in 25 games for Vegas.

Logan Thompson (6-3-2) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .918% save percentage ranks 13th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 17th 3.16 Goals Scored 2.91 25th 1st 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.13 15th 12th 31.9 Shots 29.4 24th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 26th 14th 21.35% Power Play % 10% 30th 5th 86.49% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 17th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.