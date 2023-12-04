Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Schenn's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brayden Schenn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Schenn has averaged 17:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

In Schenn's 23 games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In seven of 23 games this year, Schenn has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Schenn has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schenn has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Schenn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 23 Games 3 14 Points 3 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

