The Boston Celtics (15-4) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS. The over/under is 238.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 238.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 238.5 points three times.

The average total in Boston's outings this year is 224.1, 14.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics have a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 14 (77.8%) of those contests.

This season, Boston has won 13 of its 15 games, or 86.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 65.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 238.5 points in 14 of 18 games this season.

The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 254.7, 16.2 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Indiana has put together a 10-8-0 record against the spread.

The Pacers have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Indiana has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 3 15.8% 116.7 245.5 107.4 233.3 225.8 Pacers 14 77.8% 128.8 245.5 125.9 233.3 237.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total four times.

Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering six times in nine home games, and four times in 10 road games.

The 116.7 points per game the Celtics score are 9.2 fewer points than the Pacers give up (125.9).

Boston has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when scoring more than 125.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Pacers have hit the over in nine of their last 10 contests.

Against the spread, Indiana has had better results on the road (4-3-0) than at home (6-5-0).

The Pacers score 21.4 more points per game (128.8) than the Celtics give up (107.4).

Indiana is 10-6 against the spread and 10-6 overall when it scores more than 107.4 points.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 10-9 8-7 9-10 Pacers 10-8 2-2 16-2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights

Celtics Pacers 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 128.8 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 107.4 Points Allowed (PG) 125.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 10-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 15-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.