The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Sammy Blais light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

  • In one of 22 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.
  • Blais has no points on the power play.
  • Blais' shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4
11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:13 Away W 6-5
11/18/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 8-2

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

