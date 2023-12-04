When the St. Louis Blues face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will Scott Perunovich score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perunovich stats and insights

  • Perunovich is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • Perunovich has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-1
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:06 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:26 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:51 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.