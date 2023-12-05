Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clayton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Clayton County, Iowa, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clayton County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clayton Ridge High School at Kee High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lansing, IA
- Conference: Upper Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.