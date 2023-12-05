If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Dallas County, Iowa today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Adair-Casey Guthrie Center High School at Van Meter High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

Van Meter, IA Conference: West Central Activities Conference

West Central Activities Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Roland-Story High School