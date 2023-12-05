Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Dallas County, Iowa today, we've got the information below.
Dallas County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adair-Casey Guthrie Center High School at Van Meter High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Van Meter, IA
- Conference: West Central Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Roland-Story High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Story City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
