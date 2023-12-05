Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Fremont County, Iowa today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Fremont County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fremont Mills High School at East Mills Jr. Sr. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Malvern, IA
- Conference: Corner Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
