Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Howard County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Howard County, Iowa? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Howard County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Janesville High School at Riceville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Riceville, IA
- Conference: Iowa Star Conference - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.