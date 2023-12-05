Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Scott County, Iowa today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Scott County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Assumption High School at North Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Eldridge, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Davenport North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Clinton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Dewitt High School at Davenport Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Davenport, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
