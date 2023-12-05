Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Woodbury County, Iowa. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sioux City North High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Sioux City, IA

Sioux City, IA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawton-Bronson High School at Woodbury Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Moville, IA

Moville, IA Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference

Western Valley Activities Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kingsley-Pierson High School at Westwood High School