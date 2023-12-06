The Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards included, square off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 106-103 win against the Thunder, Edwards tallied 21 points.

In this piece we'll break down Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.2 25.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.7 Assists 4.5 5.0 4.8 PRA -- 37.1 35.6 PR -- 32.1 30.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Edwards's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Spurs

Edwards has taken 19.9 shots per game this season and made 9.2 per game, which account for 21.0% and 20.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.5 threes per game, or 19.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Edwards' opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.4.

Conceding 123.9 points per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Spurs are the 19th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 28.7 assists per game.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Edwards vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 37 28 7 5 2 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.