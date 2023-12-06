Top Player Prop Bets for Blues vs. Golden Knights on December 6, 2023
Robert Thomas and Jack Eichel are two of the players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights meet at Enterprise Center on Wednesday (at 9:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blues vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Thomas' eight goals and 16 assists in 24 games for St. Louis add up to 24 total points on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Pavel Buchnevich Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 19 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has nine goals and 10 assists.
Buchnevich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Jordan Kyrou has 15 points so far, including four goals and 11 assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Wild
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Eichel has been a top contributor on Vegas this season, with 28 points in 26 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
William Karlsson is another of Vegas' offensive options, contributing 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) to the team.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.