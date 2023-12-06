On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (5-14) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (5-11) at 8:00 PM ET .

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic puts up 15.4 points, 3.1 assists and 10.1 boards per contest.

DeMar DeRozan puts up 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the field.

Zach LaVine puts up 21 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Coby White puts up 13.7 points, 2.8 boards and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Caruso averages 9.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 boards.

Hornets Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Mark Williams gives the Hornets 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Hornets are getting 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Gordon Hayward this season.

P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game while delivering 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller is averaging 14.4 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Terry Rozier is putting up 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 26.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Bulls vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Bulls Hornets 106.2 Points Avg. 112.7 112.8 Points Allowed Avg. 121.8 44.4% Field Goal % 47% 34.9% Three Point % 35%

