Bulls vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (7-14) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 219.5 points.
Bulls vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-4.5
|219.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 219.5 points 12 times.
- Chicago's outings this year have an average total of 220.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bulls are 7-14-0 against the spread this season.
- Chicago has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won three of those games.
- Chicago has played as a favorite of -190 or more once this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulls have a 65.5% chance to win.
Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info
Bulls vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bulls
|12
|57.1%
|107.7
|221.5
|113.1
|235.3
|219.8
|Hornets
|15
|83.3%
|113.8
|221.5
|122.2
|235.3
|230.3
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- The Bulls are 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in their past 10 contests.
- Six of Bulls' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Chicago has done a better job covering the spread at home (5-7-0) than it has in road tilts (2-7-0).
- The 107.7 points per game the Bulls record are 14.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (122.2).
- Chicago is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 122.2 points.
Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|7-14
|2-1
|12-9
|Hornets
|7-11
|6-6
|12-6
Bulls vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Bulls
|Hornets
|107.7
|113.8
|28
|16
|2-0
|6-6
|2-0
|6-6
|113.1
|122.2
|14
|26
|5-4
|0-0
|6-3
|0-0
