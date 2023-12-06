The Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets at United Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nikola Vucevic, Mark Williams and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bulls vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +148)

The 15.6 points Vucevic has scored per game this season is 1.9 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (17.5).

He has averaged 1.5 less rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Vucevic has averaged 3.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Vucevic has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Get Vucevic gear at Fanatics!

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +110) 5.5 (Over: -154)

DeMar DeRozan's 21.5-point scoring average is 3.0 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He collects 3.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

DeRozan has picked up 4.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coby White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +126) 3.5 (Over: +104)

The 18.5-point over/under for Coby White on Wednesday is 3.5 higher than his scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

White has dished out 4.2 assists per game, which is 1.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.

White, at 2.9 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.6 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -143)

The 12.5-point over/under for Williams on Wednesday is 0.7 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 13.5 points prop bet set for Gordon Hayward on Wednesday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (14).

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (5.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.