The Chicago Bulls (7-14) match up against the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at United Center. Nikola Vucevic of the Bulls and Mark Williams of the Hornets are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

Bulls' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bulls defeated the Pelicans on Saturday, 124-118. Coby White scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed six assists and nine rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 31 9 6 1 0 8 DeMar DeRozan 24 5 10 0 0 2 Torrey Craig 15 6 2 0 1 3

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic is posting 15.6 points, 3.2 assists and 10 boards per game.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 boards per contest.

Zach LaVine posts 21 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

White's numbers on the season are 15 points, 3.1 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field and 40.3% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alex Caruso's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 54% from the field and 47.7% from downtown (third in league), with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 13.4 8.9 3.6 0.8 0.7 0.6 DeMar DeRozan 17.5 3 4.4 0.6 0.3 1 Coby White 17.6 3.3 4.1 0.7 0.3 4 Zach LaVine 13.7 3.5 2.8 0.8 0.1 1.8 Patrick Williams 10.2 4.7 1.2 0.9 1 1.1

