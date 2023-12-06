Coby White will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Last time out, which was on December 2, White produced 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 124-118 win versus the Pelicans.

Below, we break down White's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 15.0 17.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.3 Assists 5.5 4.2 4.1 PRA -- 22.3 25 PR -- 18.1 20.9 3PM 3.5 2.9 4.0



Coby White Insights vs. the Hornets

White is responsible for taking 13.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.4 per game.

He's connected on 2.9 threes per game, or 24.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest tempos with 102 possessions per contest.

The Hornets allow 122.2 points per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 44.6 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.9 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have allowed 14.1 makes per game, 27th in the league.

Coby White vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 26 11 5 7 3 0 1 2/2/2023 27 20 4 1 3 0 0 1/26/2023 26 6 3 2 2 0 0

