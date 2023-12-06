The Drake Bulldogs (7-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knapp Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 46% the Billikens allow to opponents.

Drake has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Billikens sit at 307th.

The Bulldogs put up just four more points per game (79.8) than the Billikens give up (75.8).

Drake has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 75.8 points.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drake put up 80.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 61.9 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.6.

Drake sunk 8.5 threes per game, which was one more than it averaged in road games (7.5). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% at home and 38% on the road.

Drake Upcoming Schedule