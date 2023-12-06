Drake vs. Saint Louis December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) meet the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Knapp Center. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Drake Games
Drake Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 21.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Atin Wright: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Conor Enright: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Louis Players to Watch
Drake vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Louis Rank
|85th
|80.8
|Points Scored
|78.8
|119th
|228th
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|216th
|333rd
|28.0
|Rebounds
|32.2
|238th
|310th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.0
|336th
|43rd
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.3
|109th
|58th
|16.6
|Assists
|12.3
|239th
|33rd
|9.2
|Turnovers
|9.5
|43rd
