Blues vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 6
The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5) and St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) square off at Enterprise Center on Wednesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights fell to the St. Louis Blues 2-1 in overtime in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 2-1 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Blues have scored 28 goals in their past 10 games, while allowing 37 goals. A total of 32 power-play opportunities during that span have netted four power-play goals (12.5%). They are 5-5-0 over those contests.
Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Wednesday's game.
Blues vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Blues 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (+130)
- Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a record of 13-10-1 this season and are 2-1-3 in overtime contests.
- St. Louis has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.
- In seven games this season when the Blues finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-5-1).
- St. Louis has four points (2-3-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Blues have earned 20 points in their 11 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, St. Louis has scored a single power-play goal in five games and registered six points with a record of 3-2-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 6-3-0 (12 points).
- The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Blues went 6-6-1 in those contests (13 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|18th
|3.08
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|22nd
|1st
|2.31
|Goals Allowed
|3.04
|15th
|10th
|32
|Shots
|29.3
|24th
|11th
|29.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|28th
|13th
|21.74%
|Power Play %
|9.86%
|31st
|5th
|86.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.69%
|18th
Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
