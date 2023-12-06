Wednesday's contest features the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) and the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) squaring off at James H. Hilton Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-67 win for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Hawkeyes secured a 99-65 win over Bowling Green.

Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Iowa vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 81, Iowa State 67

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes' best win this season came in an 80-76 victory against the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies on November 9.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins

80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9

77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26

100-62 over FGCU (No. 63) on November 25

98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 76) on November 24

113-90 at home over Drake (No. 77) on November 19

Iowa Leaders

Caitlin Clark: 29.0 PTS, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (37-for-101)

29.0 PTS, 7.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (37-for-101) Kate Martin: 11.1 PTS, 61.2 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

11.1 PTS, 61.2 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sharon Goodman: 10.4 PTS, 72.2 FG%

10.4 PTS, 72.2 FG% Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 26.1 points per game (posting 91.2 points per game, seventh in college basketball, and giving up 65.1 per contest, 203rd in college basketball) and have a +235 scoring differential.

