The Iowa Hawkeyes (8-1) travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) after winning three straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Iowa State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN2

Iowa State vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes' 91.2 points per game are 26.8 more points than the 64.4 the Cyclones give up to opponents.

Iowa has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.

Iowa State's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 91.2 points.

The 75.0 points per game the Cyclones put up are 9.9 more points than the Hawkeyes give up (65.1).

Iowa State has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 65.1 points.

When Iowa allows fewer than 75.0 points, it is 6-1.

This year the Cyclones are shooting 47.2% from the field, 10.2% higher than the Hawkeyes give up.

The Hawkeyes' 52.7 shooting percentage from the field is 16.8 higher than the Cyclones have given up.

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 56.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

14.3 PTS, 5.4 AST, 56.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Kelsey Joens: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

8.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Audi Crooks: 16.0 PTS, 66.7 FG%

16.0 PTS, 66.7 FG% Nyamer Diew: 10.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

10.7 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Hannah Belanger: 7.7 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

Iowa State Schedule