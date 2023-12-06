The St. Louis Blues, including Jordan Kyrou, will be in action Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Does a wager on Kyrou interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

Kyrou has averaged 18:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

In three of 24 games this year, Kyrou has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 11 of 24 games this year, Kyrou has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kyrou has an assist in nine of 24 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Kyrou hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kyrou has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 24 Games 4 15 Points 2 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

