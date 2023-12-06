Justin Faulk will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights play on Wednesday at Enterprise Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Faulk available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Justin Faulk vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk has averaged 22:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Faulk has yet to score a goal this year through 24 games played.

Faulk has recorded a point in a game 10 times this season out of 24 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In 10 of 24 games this season, Faulk has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Faulk has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Faulk has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Faulk Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 60 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 24 Games 4 11 Points 1 0 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

