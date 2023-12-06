The St. Louis Blues, Kevin Hayes included, will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Hayes' props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Hayes vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes has averaged 14:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Hayes has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hayes has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In six of 24 games this season, Hayes has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Hayes goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hayes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayes Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 60 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +20.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 24 Games 3 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.