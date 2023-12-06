The Minnesota Timberwolves, Mike Conley included, hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Conley tallied 14 points and 10 assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 123-117 win versus the Hornets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Conley's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.4 10.3 Rebounds -- 2.9 2.5 Assists 6.5 6.2 7.3 PRA -- 19.5 20.1 PR -- 13.3 12.8 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.3



Mike Conley Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Conley has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.6% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Conley's Timberwolves average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 105.8 possessions per contest.

The Spurs give up 123.9 points per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Spurs are ranked 19th in the league, conceding 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 28.7 assists per game.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 31 11 3 6 1 0 0

