Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves will be facing the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 123-117 win versus the Hornets, Alexander-Walker had six points.

With prop bets available for Alexander-Walker, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.7 8.5 Rebounds -- 2.2 2.1 Assists -- 2.7 2.6 PRA -- 11.6 13.2 PR -- 8.9 10.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.8



Nickeil Alexander-Walker Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Alexander-Walker has made 2.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.2% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.4 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Alexander-Walker's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 105.8 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 25th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Spurs are the 28th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 123.9 points per game.

Giving up 44.4 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 28.7 assists per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Spurs give up 14.4 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 19 9 3 4 1 1 0

