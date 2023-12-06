Nikola Vucevic and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 124-118 win over the Pelicans (his previous action) Vucevic produced six points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

With prop bets in place for Vucevic, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.6 13.4 Rebounds 10.5 10.0 8.9 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.6 PRA -- 28.8 25.9 PR -- 25.6 22.3 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.6



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Hornets

Vucevic is responsible for taking 16.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.7 per game.

Vucevic is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.3.

On defense, the Hornets have given up 122.2 points per contest, which is 26th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hornets have given up 44.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the league.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 26.9 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have conceded 14.1 makes per game, 27th in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 30 21 8 0 0 0 0 2/2/2023 33 17 12 6 1 0 1 1/26/2023 35 12 9 1 0 0 1 11/2/2022 32 14 13 3 2 1 0

